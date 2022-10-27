All News
23rd Nationwide Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, San Bernardino County residents are invited to dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs for free, anonymously, and with no questions asked.
This will be the public’s 23rd opportunity in over 12 years to help prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.
The one-day event is put together by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
According to a sheriff’s news release, last April, the public turned in 721,093 pounds – 360 tons of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal at over 5,000 collection sites across the country. Bringing the total amount of prescription drugs collected by the DEA since the Fall of 2010 to 15,989,566 pounds or 7,995 tons.
“Educating the public on the proper disposal of unused medicines has led to over 7,900 tons of prescription drugs being turned in. The success of this program is evident; I believe residents are aware of this service being provided to them every six-months and they plan for it,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Also, Americans are advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will have eight (8) locations participating in the collection of unused prescription medications. They will be available on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.
The participating sites are listed below:
- Barstow Sheriff’s Station 760-256-4838
225 E. Mountain View Street
- Central Station 909-387-3545
655 E. Third Street, San Bernardino
- Chino Hills Police Department 909-364-2000
14077 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills
- Highland Police Department 909-425-9793
26985 E. Baseline, Highland
- Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station 760-819-9406
63665 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree
- Rancho Cucamonga Police Department 909-477-2800
10510 Civic Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga
- Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station 909-336-0600
26010 Highway 189, Twin Peaks
- Victorville Police Department
14200 Amargosa Road, Victorville
We encourage every citizen to look in their homes for any old, unused prescription medication and bring them to one of the listed collection sites for disposal.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 23rd Take-Back Day event, go to https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html.
Any public inquiries can be made to 1-800-882-9539 or contact the Sheriff’s Public Affairs Division at 909-387-3700
