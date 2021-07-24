All News
23-year-old man from Hesperia dies in Rialto crash
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old man from Hesperia was identified as the person killed in a traffic accident in the city of Rialto.
It happened at about 3:37 am, on July 23, 2021, in the area of N Meridian Avenue and E Jackson Street in Rialto.
According to the San Bernardino County Coroners’s officer, the driver, Jose Castro Sanchez, was pronounced dead at Loma Linda University Medical Center on July 23, 2021 at 9:03 AM.
The Rialto Police Department is investigating the collision and no other information was available for release.
