15 freeway
23-year-old killed in rollover crash on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old from Hesperia was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.
It happened on March 17, 2023, at 2:28 am, on the northbound I-15, south of Joshua Street.
For reasons still under investigation, the 2007 Honda Civic traveled off the roadway towards the east asphalt shoulder. The Honda left the roadway and entered the concrete culvert (drainage ditch) on the shoulder of the freeway.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the Honda collided into the concrete support beam for the Joshua Street overcrossing, causing the Honda to overturn a number of times. The Honda came to rest on its roof within the shoulder of the freeway.
CHP and San Bernardino County Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a restrained male (solo occupant) in the driver’s seat with visible injuries to his head. Firefighters extricated the male from the vehicle and he was pronounced deceased at 3:05 am.
His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.
The collision prompted a closure of the Ranchero Road offramp as well as multiple lanes on the I-15 for a couple of hours.
CHP officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Officer G. Garcia at 760-241-1186.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Man shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day in Adelanto; investigation underway
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway in the City of Adelanto after a man was shot and...
Valley Wide Newspapers building in Hesperia damaged during car crash
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Valley Wide Newspapers building in Hesperia was damaged during a Thursday night crash. On March...
23-year-old killed in rollover crash on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old from Hesperia was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-15 freeway in...
Family raising funds for 27-year-old pedestrian killed in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dylan Austin Magnant Sr., 27, was identified by his family as the pedestrian that was...
Deputies searching for missing Apple Valley woman request the public’s help
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Have you seen 56-year-old missing woman Maria Elena Hernandez, a resident of Apple Valley? On...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Illegal street racing in Victorville turns into a pursuit before ending with a crash
-
All News1 week ago
Man found dead at a homeless encampment in Victorville identified
-
All News3 days ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members
-
All News1 week ago
Felon released on bail after police find him with a gun and drugs in Victorville
-
All News1 week ago
Las Vegas man driving a stolen vehicle arrested after a pursuit in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night
-
15 freeway1 week ago
Multi-vehicle crash near Oak Hill Rd causes delays on SB I-15 freeway and Mariposa Rd
-
All News6 days ago
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads