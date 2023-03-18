23-year-old killed in rollover crash on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old from Hesperia was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened on March 17, 2023, at 2:28 am, on the northbound I-15, south of Joshua Street.

For reasons still under investigation, the 2007 Honda Civic traveled off the roadway towards the east asphalt shoulder. The Honda left the roadway and entered the concrete culvert (drainage ditch) on the shoulder of the freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Honda collided into the concrete support beam for the Joshua Street overcrossing, causing the Honda to overturn a number of times. The Honda came to rest on its roof within the shoulder of the freeway.

CHP and San Bernardino County Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a restrained male (solo occupant) in the driver’s seat with visible injuries to his head. Firefighters extricated the male from the vehicle and he was pronounced deceased at 3:05 am.

His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

The collision prompted a closure of the Ranchero Road offramp as well as multiple lanes on the I-15 for a couple of hours.

CHP officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Officer G. Garcia at 760-241-1186.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.