22-year-old turns himself in after killing a 52-year-old Apple Valley man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man turned himself in after killing a 52-year-old Apple Valley man, officials said.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11:32 p.m., responded to a residence in the 20500 block of Nisqually Road in Apple Valley for a shooting report.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found the victim, Dennis Finch, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard. Officials said, Finch was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

(Dennis Finch — Facebook)

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

Through further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Keith Baker, a resident of Apple Valley. Officials said the suspect was known to the victim and later turned himself into the police.

Baker was taken into custody and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail.

No further details are available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

(Keith Baker Facebook)

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)