22-year-old road rage suspect arrested after a pursuit in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A road rage suspect was arrested after leading police in Apple Valley on a high-speed pursuit.

It happened on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at approximately 1:18 a.m. Deputy Kenneth Mullins with the Apple Valley Police Department located the vehicle in the area of Dale Evans Parkway and Thunderbird Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver ran a stop sign and did not pull over.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Derek Gregory Vannoy, 22, a resident of Phelan, continued driving to evade the deputy, at times reaching speeds of approximately 80 mph, officials said.

“As deputies followed the vehicle, Vannoy went into oncoming traffic lanes. Eventually deputies were able to get into proper position and Deputy Dominic Ciani performed a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) manuever and safely ended the pursuit,” stated sheriff’s officials.



Vannoy was arrested for felony evading and was transported to High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mullins at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied