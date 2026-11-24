22-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dirt Bike Pursuit In Hesperia With Juvenile On His Lap

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Oak Hills man was arrested Monday afternoon after a pursuit through Hesperia during which he rode a dirt bike with a juvenile on his lap.

The pursuit began at about 3:30 p.m. on November 23, 2026, when the rider failed to yield during an attempted traffic stop.

Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG that a Hesperia deputy attempted to stop the dirt bike. The rider, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Chavez, failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed, Orejel said.

During the pursuit, Chavez rode south on Cottonwood Avenue and went through the stop sign at Mesquite Street without stopping.

A screenshot from dashcam video recorded at Mesquite Street and Cottonwood Avenue shows the rider without a helmet on a red-and-white dirt bike, with the juvenile seated on his lap between him and the handlebars.

Chavez eventually stopped near Ninth Avenue and Joshua Street. He was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse and evading police, Orejel said.

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