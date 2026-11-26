22-Year-Old Felon On Probation Arrested After Loaded Assault Weapon Found In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Hesperia man with a prior felony conviction was arrested Wednesday after deputies recovered a loaded assault weapon equipped with a 100-round drum magazine during a search in Adelanto.

Deputies with the Victorville City Gang Impact Team were investigating Christian Dior Degrate for suspected illegal firearm possession at about 3:32 p.m. on November 25, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies learned that Degrate was on active felony probation and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of his prior conviction. The investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 10800 block of Rose Place.

During the search, deputies recovered a loaded rifle-style pistol equipped with a 100-round drum magazine. The Sheriff’s Department said the firearm was classified as both an assault weapon and a short-barreled rifle under California law.

Degrate was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of the following offenses:

Felon in possession of a firearm, PC 29800(a)(1)

Felon in possession of ammunition, PC 30305(a)(1)

Possession of a large-capacity magazine, PC 32310(a)

Possession of an assault weapon, PC 30605(a)

Possession of a short-barreled rifle, PC 33215

Anyone with information may call the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006, texting “Report” to the same number, or using the department’s online reporting portal.

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