22-Year-Old Arrested After Victorville Gang Team Recovers Two Handguns During Search Warrant

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Victorville man was arrested after deputies recovered two handguns, ammunition and a large-capacity magazine while serving a search warrant Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team were investigating Kelvin Weathersby in connection with the alleged illegal possession of firearms.

The investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 11800 block of Firbrook Street in Victorville on Sept. 16, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

At about 8 p.m., members of the gang impact team, assisted by deputies assigned to the Victorville Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team, served the warrant and recovered a Glock 30 and a Glock 22, according to the department.

Authorities said one of the handguns was equipped with a large-capacity magazine. Deputies also located .40-caliber ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators determined Weathersby was a convicted felon and on active parole, which prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Weathersby was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Victorville City Gang Impact Team remains committed to proactively identifying and removing illegally possessed firearms from our communities before they can be used in acts of violence,” the department said in its written statement.

Authorities said the team uses targeted investigations and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing gun violence and improving public safety in Victorville and the surrounding High Desert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Station / Victorville City Gang Impact Team)

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! ADVERTISEMENT Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!