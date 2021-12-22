22-year-old arrested after Tuesday night pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after a Tuesday night pursuit in Victorville.

It happened at about 10:09 pm, on December 21, 2021, when deputies from the Victorville Police Department located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the area of Bear Valley Road and Amargosa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG deputies observed the suspect enter the vehicle and they attempted a traffic stop.

The deputies activated their overhead lights and sirens, the driver later identified as Hector Perez, did not comply and a pursuit ensued.

“The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot near a residence where he was located in a shed and was taken into custody,” stated Paslak.

Perez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for CVC2800.2-Evading a Peace officer with Disregard for Safety and CVC 10851- Vehicle Theft.

