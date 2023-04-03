22-year-old arrested after shooting a gun near homes and off-road riders in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old Victorville man was arrested after shooting a gun near homes and off-road riders, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at approximately 6:36 p.m., near Rancho Road and Village Drive in Victorville.

Deputies determined the suspect, Christopher BlancasJimenez, was shooting on Majela Drive within 100 yards of homes and riders on off-highway vehicles.

Sheriff’s officials said a search of BlancasJimenez’ home resulted in the seizure of a shotgun, two handguns, additional magazines, and ammunition.

The suspect was booked into custody and later posted the $30,000 bail and was released from custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Espinoza with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)