22-year-old arrested after biting and spitting blood on a deputy in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A 22-year-old Adelanto man was arrested for battery on Peace Officer after biting a deputy, officials said.

It happened on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at about 5:42 am, in the 11300 block of Cortez Avenue.

The deputy responded to a disturbance call and was informed by a resident at the location that a family member identified as Michael Medina, was not welcomed and refused to leave.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies contacted Medina who was uncooperative and made delusional statements.

While attempting to escort Medina off the property, Medina became aggressive with deputies and was subsequently handcuffed.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Medina threw himself onto the ground in an attempt to stay on the property but was eventually placed in the back of a patrol car.

“When deputies opened the car door to talk with Medina, he kicked and headbutted deputies and attempted to escape. While securing Medina back in the car, he bit one deputy on the shoulder and spat blood on him,” stated the news release.

Medina was arrested for battery on a peace officer and is currently being held at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

