22-year-old arrested after assaulting and raping an elderly person in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old is being held on a $2 million bail after he allegedly raped an elderly person in the Town of Apple Valley.

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 4:21 a.m., deputies were dispatched to investigate a rape in the 20300 block of Thunderbird Road.

On Saturday morning sheriff’s officials issued a news release and said deputies arrived on scene and found an elderly victim who had been assaulted and raped.

(20300 block of Thunderbird Road —image google maps)

“The victim was transported to a local hospital where they received medical treatment and was later released from the hospital,” stated the news release. The age or gender of the victim was not released.

According to sheriff’s officials, “during the investigation deputies and detectives learned the suspect broke into the victim’s home and assaulted and raped the victim.”

Investigators developed leads and the suspect was identified as Willie Clarence Rush III, a resident of Apple Valley.

Rush was arrested on March 29th and booked at High Desert Detention Center. Rush is currently being held in lieu of $2,000,000 bail and charged with the following:

PC 220(a) – Assault with Intent to Rape

PC 220(b) – Assault with Intent to Rape in Burglary

PC 261(a)(2) – Rape by Force or Fear

PC 286 (C)(2)(A) – Sodomy by Force, Violence or Fear

PC 287(C)(2)(A) – Oral Copulation Using Force or Injury

PC 368(b)(1) – Elder Abuse

PC 459 – Burglary

Earlier this week a post was made on Facebook warning people about the crime and surveillance video of the suspect walking around a parked vehicle.

According to the post, the suspect approached the home of a potential female victim and even waited for her boyfriend to leave. He was caught on camera looking through her windows. The suspect left and went to a neighbor’s home where the window was cracked open.

(Surveillance video shows an unknown male lurking outside of a residence in Apple Valley.)

“He crawled into the window stood over her beat her up and raped her a 69-year-old woman,” stated the Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Riberich at Apple Valley Police Department, 760-240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

(CLICK PLAY TO WATCH THE VIDEO)

(Facebook Post)

