21-year-old woman arrested after attempting to abandon a baby behind a business in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Barstow woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to abandon a baby behind a business in Adelanto, officials said.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 12:36 p.m., Deputy T. Baca responded to the intersection of US Highway 395 and Bartlett Avenue for a welfare check.

According to the caller, a black female adult was seen placing a baby on the ground behind trash cans at the back of a business.

“When the female saw she was being watched, she picked the baby up and walked towards an apartment complex. The female was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black shorts, and the baby was wrapped in a gray blanket and was wearing a blue beanie,” stated sheriff’s officials.

When Deputy T. Baca arrived, she located a female fitting the description walking in the area.

The female, identified as De’Janette Wade, did not have the baby with her.

“Wade took deputies to the apartment where she left her one-month-old son. The baby was left with two adult females who were not friends or family of Wade just minutes before deputies arrived,” stated officials.

The baby was found inside the apartment and was uninjured and healthy. The baby was placed in the custody of San Bernardino County Child and Family Services.

De’Janette Wade was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. She is currently being held in lieu of $60,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact T. Baca, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

