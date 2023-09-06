21-year-old selling Apple watch robbed during meet-up in Apple Valley, suspect arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old selling an Apple watch was robbed during a meet-up in the town of Apple Valley.

It happened on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at about 5:16 p.m., in the 20400 block of State Highway 18.

The victim agreed to meet an unknown person in a shopping center parking lot to sell his watch.

“Once the victim handed the watch to the suspect, the suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet and left the area on a bicycle,” stated sheriff’s officials. “The victim called 911 and deputies were dispatched to investigate.”

Responding deputies saw a subject that matched the suspect description and they were able to stop him from continuing on his bicycle.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Kevin Mark Ayala, a resident of Apple Valley.

Ayala was arrested and transported to High Desert Detention Center where he was booked for robbery. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Apple Valley Police Department reminds the public to be safe when selling goods to another person.

The following tips are recommended:

Always meet in a public place; Bring someone with you when meeting to make a sale or to purchase anything; Ask to see the other party’s identification and write down as much information about them as possible (license plate number, vehicle description, driver’s license number, physical description).

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Gregory at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

