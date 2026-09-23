21-Year-Old Motorcyclist From Hesperia Killed In 60 Freeway Crash In Chino

CHINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Hesperia man was killed Monday morning in a motorcycle crash on the westbound 60 Freeway in Chino, one of two unrelated fatal crashes reported about a mile apart.

The motorcycle crash was reported at approximately 5:55 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2026, on westbound State Route 60 near Mountain Avenue.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist only as a 21-year-old male resident of Hesperia. His name was withheld pending identification.

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California Highway Patrol logs indicated the motorcycle rider was found down in the freeway lanes following a crash involving a red vehicle, two additional vehicles and the motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner’s office was requested.

The crash blocked the HOV lane and the first and second lanes of the westbound freeway near Mountain Avenue.

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About 40 minutes later, at approximately 6:36 a.m., a separate fatal crash was reported about a mile away, west of Central Avenue.

According to CHP logs, a semi-truck “drove up the embankment” and collided with a Lexus. A fatality was reported in that crash as well.

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The two crashes caused significant traffic impacts along the westbound 60 Freeway. By approximately 9 a.m., traffic was backed up for miles to the 15 Freeway. Three lanes remained closed near Mountain Avenue, and the Central Avenue on-ramp was also closed.

The circumstances surrounding the motorcycle crash, including what led to the rider being struck, have not been released.

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The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crashes.

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