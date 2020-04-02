21-year-old Hesperia woman accidentally shoots herself

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating an accidental shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 1st, that left a Hesperia woman wounded.

Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to a residence in the 15000 block of Mission Street for a report of an accidental gunshot wound. They found the female victim injured from a single gunshot shot.

The 21-year-old female was transported to Oak Hills High School by an AMR ambulance and was later airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for further treatment.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told Victor Valley News that through investigation it was learned that the female accidentally shot herself and that there were no further details to release.

