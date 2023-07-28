21-year-old Hesperia man arrested for sex crimes against a minor

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Hesperia man was arrested for sex crimes against a 17-year-old female.

On July 25, 2023, at about 7:40 a.m., detectives with the Hesperia Police Department conducted an investigation regarding Bryan Vandeloop, who was having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

During the investigation, it was found that Vandeloop was contacting the victim through dating applications and was aware of the victim’s age but continued with the relationship.

During the course of Vandeloop and the victim’s contact, Vandeloop provided the victim with controlled substances while engaging in sexual activity.

Vandeloop was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC 261(a)(3)- Rape by use of a Controlled Substance, PC 288.3(a)- Contact with a Minor with the Intext to Commit a Sex Crime, and PC1203.2- Violation of Parole.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

