21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville.

It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies located a subject with an active arrest warrant.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to witnesses, after a brief scuffle with a deputy, the subject ran from police and jumped over several backyards before climbing onto the roof of a home in the 13200 block of Dos Palmas Road.

The spokeswoman said deputies negotiated with the suspect identified as Shemorie R. Bradley, a resident of Victorville, to surrender. The suspect was eventually detained and arrested for PC69(A) Resisting Arrest, PC422(A) Making Criminal Threats, and PC1203.2(A) Probation Violation, making him ineligible for bail.

The spokeswoman confirmed reports of the suspect being involved in a possible stabbing were unfounded. Bradley is scheduled for a hearing in a Victorville courtroom on October 14, 2022.

