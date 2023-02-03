21-year-old armed with a ghost gun arrested inside a business in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville arrested a 21-year-old after he was found armed with a ghost gun inside a business.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 10:41 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Seventh Street for subjects fighting in the area.

While checking the area, Deputy DeDios checked a local business and observed a patron, Matthew Ponce, a resident of Victorville, carrying a firearm in his waistband.

DeDios detained Ponce and discovered the firearm was a Polymer 80 (ghost gun). Ponce was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon in a public place, and a large-capacity magazine. Ponce was booked into custody and has since posted bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy DeDios with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. They are often sold through “ghost gun kits. — Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.