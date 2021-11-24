204 greenhouses eradicated and 26 arrested during Operation Hammer Strike week 12

CALIFORNIA— Week 12 of Operation Hammer Strike resulted in 22 search warrants, 204 greenhouses eradicated, and 26 arrests, officials said.

Between November 15, 2021, and November 21, 2021, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different patrol stations, served 22 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Wonder Valley, Joshua Tree, Oro Grande, Helendale, Newberry Springs, Barstow, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Anaheim, Muscoy, Adelanto, and Phelan.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas. Over this past week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel located and arrested 26 suspects.

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

Investigators seized 29,794 marijuana plants, 1,842 pounds of processed marijuana, four guns, and over $57,000.00 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 204 greenhouses found at these locations.

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

The suspects were cited or booked on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis, over six plants, Possession for Sales of Marijuana, Illegal Water Discharge, and Conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

LIST OF LOCATIONS:

#1 – 7500 Block of Fullforce, Lucerne Valley

#2 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#3 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#4 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#5 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#6 – 78700 Block of Amboy Road, Wonder Valley

#7 – Parcel with no address, Joshua Tree

#8 – Parcel with no address, Joshua Tree

#9 – 22200 Block of Copa de Oro, Oro Grande

#10 – Parcel with no address, Helendale

#11 – 46200 Block of Palma Vista, Newberry Springs

#12 – 35800 Block of Ord Street, Newberry Springs

#13 – 47700 Block of Kiloran Street, Newberry Springs

#14 – 35100 Block of Marks Road, Barstow

#15 – 2200 Block of Blake Street, Muscoy

#16 – 4700 Block of Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach

#17 – 9200 Block of Mirage Avenue, Westminster

#18 – 100 Block of S. Magnolia, Anaheim

#19 – 9800 Block of Beekley Road, Phelan

#20 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

#21 – Parcel with no address, Adelanto

#22 – Parcel with no address, Phelan

SUSPECT NAMES:

Yuhang Wang, 27 year old male resident of Flushing, NY. Location #1

Lianqiu Zhao, 62 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #1

Yunchuan Jiang, 55 year old male resident of Alhambra, CA. Location #1

Hongliang Xie, 60 year old male resident of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Location #1

Hongyue Yang, 54 year old male resident of Flushing, NY. Location #1

Yongshu Hu, 35 year old male resident of Monterey Park, CA. Location #1

Feng Xu, 36 year old female resident of Houston, TX. Location #1

Vinne Tran, 77 year old male resident of Los Angeles, CA. Location #8

Abel Torres, 40 year old male resident of Huntington Park, CA. Location #8

Junqun Yu, 52 year old male resident of Rosemead, CA. Location #11

Thoth Nokham, 56 year old male resident of West Covina, CA. Location #12

Anthony Bagnon, 25 year old male resident of Bakersfield, CA. Location #12

Sebastian Maltos, 44 year old male resident of Highland, CA. Location #14

Jose Carranza, 25 year old male resident of Barstow, CA. Location #14

Froylan Camarillo, 40 year old male resident of Muscoy, CA. Location #15

Ebert Adame, 34 year old male resident of Huntington Beach, CA. Location #16

Angel Dieguez, 49 year old male resident of Guatemala. Location #17

Mizury Alvarez, 42 year old female resident of Mexico. Location #18

Noel Rendon, 22 year old male resident of Perris, CA. Location #20

Leonel Arias, 33 year old male resident of Mexico. Location #20

Baokia Song, 65 year old male resident of Oakland, CA. Location #20

Linx Qu, 63 year old male resident of Flushing, NY. Location #20

Luis Alvarez, 29 year old male resident of Phelan, CA. Location #22

Jose Castro, 26 year old male resident of Phelan, CA. Location #22

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

