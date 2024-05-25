 
2024 Wrightwood Mountain Classic Car Show Pre-Registration on Now

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 25, 2024 | 3:51 pmLast Updated: May 25, 2024 | 3:51 pm

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The mountain town of Wrightwood plays host to the 30th annual Wrightwood Classic Car Show Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The show features over vehicles dating from the 1920’s to 1975 including American-made rods, customs, classics, coupes, muscle cars, trucks and special interest cars.

Also planned on this day is live music by the Modd Rodds, a vendor, food and merch zone, opportunity drawings (raffle and 50/50) and trophies.

Vehicles will be set up in and around downtown Wrightwood. Pre-registration at $40 per car will be accepted through July 28 through the Wrightwood Chamber. Day of registration is $50 per car.

The Wrightwood Classic Car Show is hosted by the Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce. There’s plenty of lodging for an overnight stay. Online registration is encouraged and is safe and secure. Visit the wrightwoodchamber.org annual events webpage to pre-register before the July 28 deadline.

Wrightwood Mountain Classic Car Show
(Photo: Wrightwood Mountain Classic Car Show)

