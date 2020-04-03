2020 SBC Fair in Victorville Canceled due to COVID-19

VICTORVILLE, Calif – Acting in the best interest of the safety and well-being of High Desert residents, and in accordance with guidelines ordered by California Governor Gavin Newsom to slow the spread of COVID-19, the San Bernardino County Fair Board has decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 SBC Fair.

“The board, CEO, and Team of the Fair are devastated for not being able to host the annual SBC Fair, an event that brings happiness and joy to our community each and every year,” said Board President Joe Zuccaro. “For the protection and well-being of families in our county we came to the decision that hosting a fair at this time would not be prudent.”

While the annual Fair itself has been cancelled, many youth/junior livestock exhibitors have already made investments and are hard at work on their livestock education projects.

Understanding that while health and safety is paramount, the education and investment in our future generations is additionally an important goal, and SBC Fair is looking to hold a Virtual Junior Livestock Market show towards the end of May. For exhibitors that have purchased and are raising their animals, the Fair wants an option for them to continue their educational pursuits, and participate in the Auction that helps to fund these projects. For more information, and to enter, check SBC Fair’s website.

The SBC Fair is also working with its partners to reschedule some of the live Fair concert series acts to later in the year. In addition, Fair officials will continue to bring Fun activities and virtual entertainment to its Social Media site in an attempt to bring the spirit of the SBC Fair to each and every resident.

“This is one of the hardest things our organization has faced, but we have to put the well-being of our staff and guests above all else,” Jennifer Monter, SBC Fair CEO said. “We plan to return next year and our entire team will work tirelessly to provide the community an amazing 2021 SBC Fair.”

The SBC Fair is not alone in its decision. Several fairs throughout the state have canceled born postponed their events due to the governor’s guidelines surrounding the growing pandemic. At this time, events slated beyond the end of May have not been affected according to Fair officials, but they will remain vigilant in assessing the ongoing situation and continue to act to protect the safety and well being of staff and guests.

Guests are encouraged to continue to check the Fair’s social media pages @SBCFair as well as its website at www.sbcfair.com as information will continue to be posted as it comes in. Thank you for your continued support of the SBC Fair. Stay safe.

For more information visit www.sbcfair.com or call 760.951.2200. For up to date information on the virus please visit http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/.

