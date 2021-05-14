2,000 oxycodone pills and guns found during a search warrant in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Victorville man was arrested after deputies found guns and about 2,000 oxycodone pills,

On May 12, 2021, Deputy S. Ramirez and Deputy S. Taylor, along with the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Team, served a search warrant at a home in the 15600 block of Burwood Road.



During the service of the search warrant deputies searched the bedroom of David Robert Zuniga III, and located an AR-15 firearm without a serial number, two handguns without serial numbers, more than two dozen Glock style Polymer 80 lowers and slides, and multiple high capacity ammunition magazines. In addition, they also located approximately 2,000 suspected Fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills, a large amount of currency, and small plastic baggies, all indicative of drug sales.



Zuniga was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession/purchase for sale of narcotics/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, manufacturing/etc. large capacity magazines. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on May 14, 2021.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Ramirez or Deputy S. Taylor at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.