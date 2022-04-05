All News
2,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Snowline Joint Unified School District transportation yard
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said approximately 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from underground tanks at the Snowline Joint Unified School District transportation yard.
It happened sometime between 10:55 pm, on Friday, April 1, 2022, and 12:56 am, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 9558 Wilson Ranch Road. The crime was discovered at 2:20 am, officials said.
According to a news release from the school district, the suspect or suspects cut the lock on the gate and entered the yard with a white box truck. Approximately 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the underground storage tanks were removed.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Snowline Joint Unified School District Police Department at 760-868-5817 ext. 10912 and reference report #322810015.
