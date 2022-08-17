All News
20-year-old woman shot twice in her legs at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old woman was shot twice in her legs while attending a house party advertised on Instagram, officials said.
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately 12:34 a.m., an unidentified person called Sheriff’s Dispatch stating someone had been shot at 12424 Orion Street in Victorville.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the caller disconnected before providing any further information and was unreachable on callback.
A second caller reported a party at the Orion address and heard multiple gunshots followed by vehicles speeding away from the location.
Blake said deputies arrived on the scene at 12:36 a.m. “Based on witness and victim statements, the party was a “flyer party” posted on an Instagram account. There were both minors and adults at the party,” stated Blake.
While in the backyard of the residence, the female victim was shot twice in her legs. She received medical attention on-scene before being transported to a hospital for further care.
The spokeswoman said at this time, the suspect or suspects have not been identified and this is an open investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
