20-year-old shot in driveway of Victorville home

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a 20-year-old standing outside of a home in a residential neighborhood.

It happened at about 7:52 PM on September 30, 2020, in the 14100 block of Northstar Avenue in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the victim was standing in in his driveway when a male subject in a dark sedan got out of his vehicle and fired several rounds toward the victim.

“He was hit once in the wrist and was taken to a local emergency room for treatment,” stated Rodriguez.

The suspect, described as a black male with a light complexion, approximately 6’5” & 250lbs, fled the scene immediately after firing at the victim.

An extensive search was conducted by deputies, including the assistance of 40-King, but the suspect was not located.

Rodriguez said attempts to get further suspect information from the victim were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.