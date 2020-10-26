20-year-old pedestrian killed Sunday night in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night in Victorville.

At about 9:51 PM on October 25th Christian Tyler-Miskofski was struck by a vehicle while walking across the 14000 block of Seventh Street near East Sand Street. Christian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a sheriff’s news release, a red Ford Explorer SUV, and a light-colored car traveling on Seventh Street collided with the pedestrian and the car fled the scene of the collision. “The driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators,” stated the release.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy C. DeKeyrel at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.

