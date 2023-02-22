20-year-old murder suspect from Adelanto arrested after pursuit ends in crash on I-215

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash also resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man from Adelanto wanted for the murder of Christina Conti.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1:06 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the area of Nisqualli Road and Mariposa Road for a BMW that was stolen out of Arizona.

During an area check, deputies located the vehicle near Green Tree Boulevard and Burning Tree Drive and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the vehicle traveled on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15, and southbound Interstate 215, for approximately 27 miles.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control, left the freeway, and crashed into a residence. After a short foot pursuit, deputies detained two suspects.

The driver was identified as Floyd Walker, 20, a resident of Barstow, and the passenger was identified as Kalvin Streeter. Streeter and Walker were both arrested and booked in at the West Valley Detention Center.

Sheriff’s officials said two ghost guns were found in the vehicle and both suspects were booked for carrying a loaded firearm/not the owner, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft.

Walker was also booked on felony evading and remains in custody on $100,000 bail. Streeter was also booked for murder and remains in custody on a combined bail of $530,000.

On September 8, 2022, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to reports of shots heard in the 14400 block of Begonia Road. When deputies arrived, they found Conti unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division identified Kalvin Streeter as the person responsible for the killing of 20-year-old Christina Conti but his whereabouts were unknown.

Investigators do not believe Walker was involved in the murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy SBSD Headquarters)

