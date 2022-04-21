20-year-old killed in rollover crash on Willow Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year -old was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision Wednesday night in Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:46 pm, on April 20, 2022, on Willow Street, west of Eleventh Avenue, and involved a 2011 Dodge Charger.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the driver identified as Jaime Gallo Herrera, a resident of Hesperia, deceased at the scene.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the investigation revealed the Charger was westbound on Willow Street when the driver lost control and caused the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

“It has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision,” stated the news release.

Willow Street from Cypress Avenue to Eleventh Avenue was closed for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy D. Holland or Sergeant B. Motley at the Hesperia Station.

