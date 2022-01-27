20-year-old arrested for the murder of a Highland man

MUSCOY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 20-year-old suspect for the murder of a 28-year-old Highland man.

The fatal shooting happened on the night of December 9, 2021, in the 2400 block of Macy Street in Muscoy.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting and upon arrival they located a male, identified as Jimmy Vivian, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Vivian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

(Photo: Jimmy Vivian Gofundme)

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail also responded and through investigation, they earned Vivian arrived at the residence where an altercation occurred that resulted in the shooting.

Through further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Juan Carlos Martinez, a resident of Muscoy, CA.

Martinez was located on the evening of January 24, 2022, in the 2400 block of N Macy Street in Muscoy and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center without bail and is scheduled for an appearance in a San Bernardino courtroom on January 27th.

Jimmy’s sister, Amanda Vivian, launched a Godundme account to help with emergency funds. According to the account description, Jimmy leaves behind two young boys. “We are heartbroken with the way Jimmy’s life has suddenly ended and desperately want to be able to celebrate his life with family and friends. Jimmy, his sons, and his family need this more than anything right now,” stated Amanda.

Donations to help can be made via the following link: Jimmy Vivian

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Homicide Division at 909-387 -3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

