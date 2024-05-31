 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

20-Year-Old Arrested for DUI When Deputies Find Him Asleep in His Running Vehicle in the Roadway

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 31, 2024 | 10:39 amLast Updated: May 31, 2024 | 10:39 am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old driver was arrested for DUI after deputies found him asleep in his running vehicle in the middle of the roadway, authorities reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 2:19 a.m. when Victorville deputies were dispatched to the 14500 block of Mojave Drive. They encountered a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla stopped in the roadway without hazard warning lights on, obstructing traffic.

Deputies approached the vehicle and discovered an occupant in the driver’s seat, later identified as Axel Rafael Osuna, a resident of Adelanto.

According to sheriff’s officials, “Osuna was found asleep inside the vehicle, while the vehicle was still in drive. Deputies immediately put the vehicle in ‘park’, and Osuna began to turn the wheel.”

Osuna was subsequently taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed. During the standard inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found a Polymer 80 handgun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

Axel Rafael Osuna was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of V.C 23152(A)- Driving Under the Influence, V.C. 23152(B) Driving Under the Influence with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or Higher, and P.C. 25850(C)(6)- Carrying a Loaded Firearm Not the Registered Owner.

More Local News

According to jail booking records, Osuna was released on bail the next day at about 9:30 a.m., with no court appearance scheduled.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit the We-Tip website.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 31, 2024 | 10:39 amLast Updated: May 31, 2024 | 10:39 am

More Local News

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Stolen PlayStation 5 Found in Victorville

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Stolen PlayStation 5 Found in Victorville

May 31, 2024

Two Women Arrested for Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise from Victorville JCPenney

May 29, 2024
Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Victorville Collision as Igor Matyashuk

Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Victorville Collision on Rodeo Drive as Igor Matyashuk

May 29, 2024
Apple Valley Deputies Seeking the Public's Help to Locate Missing Teen

Apple Valley Deputies Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing Teen Jenna Medel

May 29, 2024
Back to top button