20-Year-Old Arrested for DUI When Deputies Find Him Asleep in His Running Vehicle in the Roadway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old driver was arrested for DUI after deputies found him asleep in his running vehicle in the middle of the roadway, authorities reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 2:19 a.m. when Victorville deputies were dispatched to the 14500 block of Mojave Drive. They encountered a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla stopped in the roadway without hazard warning lights on, obstructing traffic.

Deputies approached the vehicle and discovered an occupant in the driver’s seat, later identified as Axel Rafael Osuna, a resident of Adelanto.

According to sheriff’s officials, “Osuna was found asleep inside the vehicle, while the vehicle was still in drive. Deputies immediately put the vehicle in ‘park’, and Osuna began to turn the wheel.”

Osuna was subsequently taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed. During the standard inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found a Polymer 80 handgun, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

Axel Rafael Osuna was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of V.C 23152(A)- Driving Under the Influence, V.C. 23152(B) Driving Under the Influence with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or Higher, and P.C. 25850(C)(6)- Carrying a Loaded Firearm Not the Registered Owner.

According to jail booking records, Osuna was released on bail the next day at about 9:30 a.m., with no court appearance scheduled.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit the We-Tip website.





