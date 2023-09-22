20-year-old Apple Valley man arrested after committing 3 carjackings in 3 days

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Apple Valley arrested a 20-year-old man after he carjacked three people in three days.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at about 9:13 PM, on the 14400 block of El Evado Road, the victim was approached by a black male adult, later identified as Dakhalie White.

White took the victim’s car keys and cellular telephone out of their hands by force and stole the vehicle. On September 18, 2023, the vehicle was located unoccupied in Spring Valley Lake.



On Monday, September 18, 2023, at about 2:18 PM, another carjacking occurred on the 14900 block of Seneca Road. A black male adult, later identified as White, approached the driver side of the vehicle while the victim sat outside his residence. White pulled the victim out of the vehicle by force and stole the victim’s vehicle. White fled the scene and the victim’s vehicle was later located unoccupied, off D Street in Victorville.



On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at about 7:17 AM, another carjacking occurred on the 15800 block of Mojave Drive. A black male adult, later identified as White, grabbed the victim’s keys by force as she was exiting her vehicle. The victim was in fear for her life and fled into a local business for help. White stole the victim’s vehicle and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

White was later located driving the victim’s vehicle in the city of San Bernardino. White was arrested by the San Bernardino Police Department for several felony charges. White was confirmed to be the suspect in all three carjackings and was supplemental booked for the carjacking charges.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page , and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter (Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Related Article: Hesperia man fatally shot by deputy after calling in false home invasion robbery