2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The condition of a 2-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in Victorville is unknown as of Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened at about 7:12 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the 15100 block of Kimberly Drive at the Kimberly Apartments.

Details into the incident remain scarce, however, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the two-year-old victim suffered stab wounds and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Bachman said the condition of the child is unknown and detectives remain at the scene continuing the investigation to determine the details and identify the suspect.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo LLN)

