All News
2-year-old stabbed multiple times in Victorville airlifted
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The condition of a 2-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in Victorville is unknown as of Thursday morning, officials said.
It happened at about 7:12 PM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in the 15100 block of Kimberly Drive at the Kimberly Apartments.
Details into the incident remain scarce, however, sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the two-year-old victim suffered stab wounds and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Bachman said the condition of the child is unknown and detectives remain at the scene continuing the investigation to determine the details and identify the suspect.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
14-year-old girl rescued in Human trafficking bust at Ontario motel
-
All News7 days ago
Hesperia man, 29, arrested for sexual molestation of a minor
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead in van parked outside of IHOP in Hesperia
-
All News5 days ago
Man, 38, shot during a fight at Mariscos El Chaka, police looking for suspect
-
All News6 days ago
Woman injured after crashing into semi on NB-15 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Over $100k in damages after Adelanto stadium vandalized, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
College students find creative way to reach socially-distant senior citizens
-
All News3 days ago
Police arrest Victorville man, 35, accused of raping 15-year-old girl