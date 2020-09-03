2-year-old girl severely injured, Phelan mother arrested

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested the mother of a two-year-old girl after the child was admitted to a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with severe injuries, officials said.

Maria Mendoza-Aguilar, 18, a resident of Phelan, is being held on a $100,000 bail and accused of PC273a(a) Willful Cruelty to a Child.

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail were notified of a two-year-old victim who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) with severe injuries.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Doctors at LLUMC determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse.”

Detectives investigating learned the victim was in the care of her biological mother, Maria Mendoza-Aguilar, at the residence in the 9800 block of Beekley Road in Phelan and caused the injuries to the victim.

Mendoza-Aguilar was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center for violation of PC 273a(a), Willful Cruelty to a Child with a bail of $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

