2-year-old dead and infant critical after fire in Trona, mother arrested for murder

TRONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old mother was arrested for murder after a fire ignited inside an apartment where two young children were left alone.

it happened on Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 5:39 pm, in the 13400 block of Athol Street.

San Bernardino County Fire Firefighters from Station 57 arrived in less than five minutes to find smoke showing from one unit of a four-unit apartment complex.

Upon arriving, deputies from the Trona station discovered 2-year-old Catalena Fusaro and her 11-month-old brother had been pulled from their burning home and were not breathing.

Firefighters performed life-saving measures on the children and they were transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital for treatment. Catalena was pronounced deceased a short time later. Her 11-month-old male brother remains in critical condition.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation.

Detectives learned the children were home alone when the fire broke out.

The children’s mother, Nikia Rain Magby, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for murder and child abuse causing great bodily injury. The investigation is continuing and further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michael Roth, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

