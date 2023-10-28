2 women arrested after jewelry theft at Cigmart in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Victorville women were arrested after deputies investigated a grand theft case at Cigmart in Apple Valley.

On October 22, 2023, at about 2:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Cigmart, located in the 21600 block of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, for a reported theft.

Deputy A. Montanez was assigned to the case and discovered that two women had entered the store and taken boxes of jewelry without paying for them. Deputy T. Loup assisted in the investigation, which led to the identification of the suspects.

On October 25, 2023, Deputy Loup and members of the Apple Valley detective division apprehended Rocksan Nunez, 27, at her residence.

Some of the stolen property was found in her possession, and she was taken into custody for the theft and an outstanding warrant. Nunez was transported to the High Desert Detention Center and is being held on $30,000 bail.

Later that day, Alexis Renita Allen, 30, a resident of Victorville, was arrested at her residence in Victorville, with stolen property also found in her possession, which was then returned to the business. Allen was also transported to the High Desert Detention Center for housing and later posted bail.

On October 27, 2023, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office charged both suspects with PC 459, Commercial Burglary, and PC 487(a), Grand Theft.

