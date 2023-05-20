2 women arrested after damaging windows and security cameras at a home in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Apple Valley women were arrested after damaging windows and security cameras at a home, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, deputies were dispatched to investigate felony vandalism in the 12200 block of Teseque Road in Apple Valley.

Deputy Dominick Ciani arrived on scene and found damage to windows and security cameras at the residence. Ciani identified 41-year-old Jessica Solis, as the suspect in the vandalism.

Deputies contacted Solis at her residence and found 46-year-old Laura Lozoya there as well.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “It was determined Lozoya was also a suspect in the vandalism. Damage to the windows and security cameras was estimated to be approximately $1250.”

Solis and Lozoya were arrested on charges of felony vandalism. Solis and Lozoya were transported to High Desert Detention Center where they were booked on PC594(b)(1) Felony Vandalism.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ciani at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

