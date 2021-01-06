2 Victorville felons in possession of a stolen vehicle and firearms arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two convicted felons in possession of a stolen vehicle and several firearms were arrested during a search warrant in Victorville, officials said.

On January 5, 2021, at about 4:30 PM deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 15500 block of Fresno Street where a stolen vehicle was being stripped in front of a home.

Deputies contacted the suspects Juan Roberto Zuniga, 33, and Charles Austin Smith, 61, at the residence.

Through investigation, it was discovered Zuniga had stolen the 2020 Mercedes from Interstate 15, near Dale Evans Parkway, where it had been parked by the owner due to a flat tire.

“Zuniga took the vehicle to the Fresno Street location and began stripping parts. It was determined Smith lived in a motorhome at the location,” stated sheriff’s officials.

A search warrant for the motorhome and property was authorized and served.

“During the search, deputies recovered several firearms, including a Mac-10 submachine gun, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, and a Ruger semiautomatic pistol, as well as miscellaneous firearm parts. Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearm,” stated the release.

Zuniga was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a stolen vehicle. Smith was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm and altering, etcetera a firearm identification mark.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in a Victorville Superior courtroom on January 7, 2021.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Ramos at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

