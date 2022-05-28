2 teens carrying guns with an extended magazine arrested near Village Elementary School in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teens carrying guns with an extended magazine were arrested near Village Elementary School Friday morning in Victorville.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, at about 11:37 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the area of Ashley Glen Drive and Balmoral Drive after a witness near Village Elementary School reported seeing two juveniles carrying firearms.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “deputies arrived moments later and spotted the suspects. When the suspects noticed police, they ran through a field.”

“One of the juvenile suspects was apprehended in the open field south of Balmoral Drive and taken into custody. A search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of a firearm with an extended magazine. The second suspect was found in the backyard of a nearby residence and a second firearm was found nearby,” stated the news release.

A witness who called 911 named Joshua reached out to VVNG and said tons of parents were scared and freaking out. According to Joshua, the teens walked up to the corner and were waiting for the school to get out. Joshua said he thinks it was the quick response from our sheriff’s department in getting there otherwise he doesn’t know what would have happened.

Authorities said that although local schools were placed on lockdown, investigators determined this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the schools.

The suspects identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile, both residents of Victorville, were arrested and booked at the Apple Valley Juvenile Hall on the following charges: PC 25850 (A) – Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public, PC 25400 (C) (6) – Carrying Concealed Weapon on Person: Loaded, PC 25400 (F) – Carrying Concealed Weapon: Loaded / Not Registered with DOJ, PC 32310 – Manufacturing Large Capacity Magazine, PC 30605 (A) – Illegal Possession of Assault Weapon.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

