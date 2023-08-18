2 suspects were arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In July 2023, detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division-Crimes Against Children Detail and the Victor Valley Station investigated allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking, and labor trafficking involving numerous victims in the Town of Phelan.

Investigators identified Rigoberto Hernandez Latin, 44, and Maria Olimpia Hernandez, 33, both residents of Phelan, as the suspects.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Latin and Hernandez were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for violation of PC 236.1(a) Human Trafficking, PC 288(B)(1) Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 years with Force, PC 289(A)(1)(B) Sexual Penetration by Foreign Object Under 14 years, PC 236 False Imprisonment, and PC 136.1(C)(1) Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim by Threat/Force.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Hernandez and Latin’s photograph. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

