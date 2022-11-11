2 suspects out on bail were arrested again on similar charges at the Mariposa Inn in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects are back in jail after they were arrested for multiple weapons and drug charges at the Mariposa Inn.

On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal.

A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the seizure of two firearms, 58 grams of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, cocaine, and a large amount of U.S. currency. Sigler and Neal were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, carrying an unregistered firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and prohibited from owning ammunition. Additionally, Neal was booked on outstanding warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a license. Sigler and Neal both bailed out of custody.

After their release, Deputy Cuevas received information leading to an investigation into the activities of Siglar and Neal at the Mariposa Inn. Cuevas authored a search warrant for their rooms at the motel.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Cuevas and the Victorville Gang Team executed the search warrant which resulted in the seizure of 1,000 grams of marijuana, 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three grams of fentanyl, four ounces of heroin, ecstasy, various prescriptions for controlled substances, a large amount of U.S. currency, paraphernalia for packaging drugs for sale, and an unregistered loaded handgun. Deputies arrested Siglar and Neal for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, prohibited from owning ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.