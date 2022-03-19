All News
2 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed two suspects were taken into custody following an armed robbery at a Metro PCS in Victorville.
It happened at about 1:40 pm, on March 18, 2022, in the 13700 of Bear Valley Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG two male subjects reportedly robbed the business while armed. The suspects fled on foot and into the nearby neighborhood.
A law enforcement helicopter responded to assist with aerial support as deputies on the ground conducted a search of the area.
In a Ring video shared on the Neighbors APP, one of the suspects is seen jumping into a backyard where he ditched a black backpack before hopping back over the fence.
Rodriguez said that two males have been located and taken into custody.
No further information was available for release. Additional details will be updated as they become available.
