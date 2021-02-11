2 suspects arrested for a robbery at Walmart in Hesperia (VIDEO)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and woman caught on cell phone video loading stolen Walmart merchandise into their vehicle were arrested for robbery, officials confirmed.

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, at approximately 10:34 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to Walmart located at 13401 Main Street, in reference to a robbery.

The suspects, Maice Mitchell and Marquis Denham both 20-years-old and residents of Victorville entered the location and purchased items at the self-checkout while not paying for other merchandise they had collected while in the store.

Sheriff’s officials said Mitchell and Denham were stopped by a security officer and were advised they would need to return the items they did not pay for. “Mitchell and Denham continued to walk out of the location with the merchandise and the security officer followed. The security officer attempted to detain Mitchell for the theft and Denham assaulted the security officer.”

According to witnesses, the security guard is an older man in his 60’s and he was punched twice in his eye. Jackie Tranter-Skiles began filming with her cell phone in the parking lot as the suspects quickly unloaded the stolen merchandise from the shopping cart and into their black 2001 BMW and fled the location.

Through investigation, deputies were able to identify Mitchell and Denham as suspects in the robbery. Later, Hesperia deputies learned that Mitchell had been detained in Victorville for an unrelated case and was arrested for her involvement in the robbery. Later in the day, Denham turned himself in and was taken into custody.

Mitchell and Denham were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 211- robbery.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Click to play video — (video CREDIT: JACKIE TRANTER-SKILES)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.