All News
2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.
Through investigation, two suspects were identified, Jose Alberto Trujillo, 49, and Steven Sanderson, 31. Sanderson was found to be in custody at the High Desert Detention Center.
On September 22, 2022, deputies and detectives served a search warrant at Trujillo’s residence in the 12000 block of Central Road. During the execution of the warrant, Trujillo was detained, and both dogs were located and returned to their owner.
Trujillo was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Sanderson was booked on the additional charge of grand theft and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hiromoto or Detective Lenihan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Woman killed, man airlifted after two-vehicle crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Juvenile shot multiple times on Kiamichi Road in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Two men were arrested after stealing gasoline from a gas station in Pinon Hills
-
All News5 days ago
Victor Valley High School drama alumni get back to their ‘Roots’
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
Car gets stuck on guy-wire at the corner of Highway 395 and Mojave Drive in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash on SB I-15 freeway near Main Street caused a backup on Sunday
-
All News2 days ago
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley, suspect remains at large