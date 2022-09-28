2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.

Through investigation, two suspects were identified, Jose Alberto Trujillo, 49, and Steven Sanderson, 31. Sanderson was found to be in custody at the High Desert Detention Center.

On September 22, 2022, deputies and detectives served a search warrant at Trujillo’s residence in the 12000 block of Central Road. During the execution of the warrant, Trujillo was detained, and both dogs were located and returned to their owner.

Trujillo was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. Sanderson was booked on the additional charge of grand theft and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Hiromoto or Detective Lenihan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)