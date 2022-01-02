All News
2 small brush fires extinguished Sunday afternoon in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The cause of two small brush fires in the Cajon Pass on Sunday afternoon remains under investigation, officials said.
The fires were reported at about 12:49 pm, on January 2, 2022, along the northbound I-15, near Highway 138.
US Forest Service Firefighters assisted San Bernardino County Fire in extinguishing the small fires totaling approximately 1/4 acre.
Traffic in the Cajon Pass is gridlocked from about the 215 interchange to Highway 138 due to many people traveling to the mountain communities for snow play.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
