2 separate crashes involving semis caused traffic Sunday morning on the NB 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sunday morning traffic on the northbound I-15 freeway through Hesperia was gridlocked after two separate traffic accidents involving semi-trucks.

The first collision was reported at about 3:27 a.m. on October 15, 2023, along the I-15, before the Main Street off-ramp.

Based on preliminary information, a black 4-door sedan collided with a semi, and all lanes were temporarily blocked as the vehicles were moved to the right shoulder.

the second collision was reported at about 4:19 a.m., when a black Tesla SUV slammed into the back of a semi pulling a set of pneumatic dry bulk cement tankers.

Information on injuries in either of the collisions was not available at the time of the article.

Traffic going northbound was backed up for several miles as both incidents required CHP to temporarily stop traffic.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Office is handling the vehicle collision investigations.

Copy URL URL Copied