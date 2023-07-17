2 people shot with a BB gun Friday night in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot at two people with a BB Gun Friday night in Victorville.

At about 8:15 pm, on July 14, 2023, deputies responded to the Chevron gas station at the corner of La Paz Drive and Roy Rogers Drive in reference to a man that had been shot at the location.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the adult male was shot in the upper torso and transported to a hospital for treatment.

“Deputies discovered the gun used was a BB gun,” stated Rodriguez. “During the investigation, another victim came forward who had been shot near Winco.”

Rodriguez said the male victim was also hit with the BB gun but did not require medical treatment.

Crime scene tape was used to block off the Chevron parking lot and Victorville City Public Works responded and set up temporary road closures around the area during the investigation.

No suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

