2 people shot while driving on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — Two people suffered gunshot wounds while driving on the 15 freeway Friday just before noontime.

The shooting occurred at 10:59 a.m. on December 15, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway near Kenwood Avenue.

The suspect drove alongside the victim and shot through the victim’s window.

Both the driver and the passenger were stuck by gunfire, according to initial reports.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, and the victim was struck in the arm.

Following the shooting, the victims pulled over the scales in the Cajon Pass.

Two helicopters will be landing near the scene to transport the victims to a trauma center.

The California Highway Patrol requested a closure of the northbound 15 freeway at Kenwood Avenue, for an investigation.

The suspect is described as a black male adult with tattoos and the vehicle was described as a black Dodge Ram pickup up.

Scanner traffic indicated that CHP officials were behind the suspect’s vehicle on the 15 Freeway heading into the Barstow area.

Law enforcement from the Barstow area detained two suspects from the vehicle at about 11:45.

As of 11:30 a.m., all lanes of the NB 15 freeway at Kenwood was closed, causing severe traffic delays, prompting an Sig Alert to be issued. The Sig Alert was lifted just before 12pm, and all lanes were reopen.

No further details were immediately available

