2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Adelanto.

It happened at about 4:12 pm, on September 28, 2022, in the area of Chamberlaine Way and Bellflower Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the preliminary info is two gunshot victims but she was unsure of injuries.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and requested two helicopters for two victims. They also reported one of the victims was inside a nearby apartment.

A silver Toyota Corolla located next to a wooden utility pole at the corner was also part of the active crime scene.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Rodriguez said no deputies were injured and the investigation is still active.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

