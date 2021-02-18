2 people pumping gas pinned under vehicle, driver arrested for DUI

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people pumping gas were pinned under a vehicle by a 44-year-old driver from Hesperia arrested for driving under the influence.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at the AMPM located at the corner of US Highway 395 and Air Expressway in Adelanto.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded and found two victims with major injuries trapped under a vehicle. Officials said one victim was airlifted to a trauma center and the other was transported by ambulance.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle, Kenyon Travell Evans, was southbound on Jonathan Road, crossed over Air Expressway, and ran his vehicle into a drainage ditch. Evans then accelerated to get his vehicle out of the ditch, drove through the perimeter fence of the AM/PM gas station, and into the two victims who were pumping gas.

Kenyon Evans was found to be under the influence of drugs/alcohol and was arrested and is being held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on February 18, 2021.

Sheriff’s officials said the condition of the victims is not known and had no other information available for release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact B. Deputy Carlson, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

